Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Akamai Technologies Stock?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is a cloud computing and cybersecurity company best known for its global content delivery network (CDN), edge computing infrastructure, and internet security solutions. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company serves enterprises worldwide with services spanning cloud infrastructure, API security, DDoS protection, and AI-ready edge computing platforms. The company currently has a market cap of $21 billion.

Shares of the cloud services provider have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AKAM stock has surged 84.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 23.2%. Moreover, shares of Akamai Technologies have gained 64.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 7.3% rise.

Looking closer, the stock has also outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK46.7% return over the past 52 weeks and 19.5% gain in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Akamai Technologies reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results on May 7. The company posted first-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, up 6% year-over-year (YOY). The strongest performance came from Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS), where revenue surged 40% YOY to $95 million, highlighting Akamai’s growing positioning in AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

Security revenue climbed 11% YOY to $590 million, continuing to be the company’s largest and most profitable segment. Meanwhile, delivery and other cloud applications revenue declined 7% YOY to $389 million.

Profitability metrics were mixed as Akamai increased investments in GPU infrastructure and AI cloud capacity. Non-GAAP operating income declined 8% YOY to $283 million, while non-GAAP operating margin compressed to 26% from 30% in Q1 2025. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.61, down 5% YOY. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% YOY to $427 million.

On May 8, the stock exploded 26.6% intraday following the announcement and stable cloud momentum.

Analysts forecast EPS of $4.14 for fiscal 2026, a 6.1% decline, followed by a 11.6% rise to $4.62 in 2027. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy” rating, eight “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than one month ago, when there were nine “Strong Buy” ratings.

Recently, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Akamai to $165 from $120 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating, citing accelerating momentum toward double-digit growth.

Its mean price target of $161.50 indicates a premium of 7.1% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $195 implies a potential upside of 29.3% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,364.75 -38.30 -0.52%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 174.23 -0.13 -0.07%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
AKAM 145.01 -5.76 -3.82%
Akamai Technologies

Most Popular News

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay 1
Corn Rallying on Monday Morning Following White House Fact Sheet Release
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
How Beaten-Down Tempus AI Stock Offers a Lottery Ticket for Traders Here
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Rises Amid Iran Impasse, Nvidia Earnings and Fed Minutes Awaited
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 4
Cathie Wood Snatches Up $46.4 Million of the Hottest AI IPO of the Year. Here’s Why.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
As a New CPU Surge Takes Wall Street, Tiger Global Just Took a New Stake in Intel Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.