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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Brown-Forman Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown-Forman Corp_ brands- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Brown-Forman Corp_ brands- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a variety of alcoholic beverages. The company has a market capitalization of $12 billion and offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Gentleman Jack, Herradura, el Jimador, Fords Gin brands. 

BF.B shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 26.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX24.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown marginally, underperforming the SPX’s 8.1% rise.       

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has risen 3.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLP surged 10% and has outperformed the stock.   

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Investors have not been fans of BF.B in recent months, simply because the company lacks fundamentals. The company’s annual revenue has declined 2% overt he last three years, indicating problems with market positioning. Moreover, its sales are projected to be flat over the next 12 months and imply weak demand. 

For the current year, which ended in April, analysts expect BF.B’s EPS to fall 4.4% to $1.76 on a diluted basis. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the last four quarters, but missed it thrice.

Among the 10 analysts covering BF.B stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

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This configuration has grown less bullish in recent months.  

On May 13, Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat reiterated a "Market Perform" rating for Brown-Forman and maintained a $29 target price.        

BF.B’s mean price target of $28.23 indicates a premium of 7.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $35 suggests a robust 32.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,347.86 -55.19 -0.75%
S&P 500 Index
BF.B 25.84 -0.41 -1.56%
Brown Forman Cl B
XLP 86.26 +0.36 +0.42%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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