Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation ( BF-B ) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a variety of alcoholic beverages. The company has a market capitalization of $12 billion and offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Gentleman Jack, Herradura, el Jimador, Fords Gin brands.

BF.B shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 26.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 24.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown marginally, underperforming the SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLP ) has risen 3.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLP surged 10% and has outperformed the stock.

Investors have not been fans of BF.B in recent months, simply because the company lacks fundamentals . The company’s annual revenue has declined 2% overt he last three years, indicating problems with market positioning. Moreover, its sales are projected to be flat over the next 12 months and imply weak demand.

For the current year, which ended in April, analysts expect BF.B’s EPS to fall 4.4% to $1.76 on a diluted basis. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the last four quarters, but missed it thrice.

Among the 10 analysts covering BF.B stock, the consensus is a “Hold. ” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has grown less bullish in recent months.

On May 13, Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat reiterated a "Market Perform" rating for Brown-Forman and maintained a $29 target price.

BF.B’s mean price target of $28.23 indicates a premium of 7.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $35 suggests a robust 32.7% upside potential from current price levels.