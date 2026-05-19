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TKO Group Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), headquartered in New York, provides sports entertainment services, as well as focuses on organizing live events. Valued at $36.9 billion by market cap, the company is also involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys. 

Shares of this premium sports and entertainment company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TKO has gained 18.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 24.3%. In 2026, TKO stock is down 7.1%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, TKO has outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 14.9% over the past year. However, the ETF’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

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On May 6, TKO shares closed up by 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.12 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.91. The company’s revenue was $1.60 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.59 billion. TKO expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TKO’s EPS to grow 118.3% to $5 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering TKO stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

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This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On May 7, Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a “Buy” rating on TKO and set a price target of $232, implying a potential upside of 19.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $231.05 represents a 19.1% premium to TKO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $275 suggests a notable upside potential of 41.7%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,403.05 -5.45 -0.07%
S&P 500 Index
TKO 194.34 +0.27 +0.14%
Tko Group Holdings Cl A
XLC 117.04 +0.06 +0.05%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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