Lumentum Stock Is Up 163% in 2026. Tiger Global Added a New Stake in Q1.

When investors first rushed into the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, most of the attention went straight to the companies building powerful AI chips and large language models (LLMs). But as the industry matures, the spotlight is slowly widening. Investors are now starting to look at the companies working behind the scenes to keep all that AI infrastructure connected and running smoothly, and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) is becoming one of the names catching serious attention. At first glance, Lumentum does not look like a traditional AI stock.

The company is not building chatbots or designing headline-grabbing processors. Instead, it focuses on optical and photonic technologies that move data using light rather than standard electrical connections. That might sound technical, but the idea is simple. AI systems are becoming so large and data-intensive that faster communication between servers and chips is now critical. As AI data centers continue expanding, the amount of information being transferred every second is skyrocketing, creating a major bottleneck for existing networking infrastructure.

Lumentum’s technology helps solve that problem by enabling faster and more efficient data transmission across cloud platforms, telecom networks, and increasingly, AI-focused data centers. In many ways, the company is helping build the digital plumbing that allows advanced AI systems to operate efficiently. That growing importance is a big reason the stock has delivered a monster rally so far in 2026. The excitement is also attracting major institutional investors.

Billionaire investor Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, one of the most closely watched hedge funds on Wall Street, recently initiated a new stake in the company, acquiring roughly 136,800 shares valued at around $132 million. With investor interest clearly rising and AI infrastructure spending showing no signs of slowing down, Lumentum is increasingly emerging as one of the quieter, but potentially very important, beneficiaries of the next phase of the AI boom. So now let's take a closer look at the stock.

About Lumentum Stock

Based in California, Lumentum Holdings has quietly grown into one of the most important players powering the modern AI and cloud computing ecosystem. The company specializes in optical and photonic technologies that help move massive amounts of data across AI infrastructure, telecom networks, and next-generation communication systems. Backed by decades of innovation in photonics, Lumentum develops high-performance lasers, optical modules, and advanced subsystems designed to deliver faster, more scalable, and energy-efficient connectivity for data centers, industrial manufacturing, sensing applications, and telecommunications networks worldwide.

The company also maintains research, manufacturing, and sales operations across multiple global markets. As investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure continues to surge, Lumentum recently crossed another major milestone by securing a spot in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 ($NDXT), highlighting just how dramatically its market position has changed over the past year. The company officially joined the index before the market opened on May 18, 2026.

Inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 is a major achievement because it often triggers additional buying from index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the benchmark. Since billions of dollars flow through those passive investment vehicles, newly added companies frequently see a sharp increase in near-term demand for their shares. Investors have already been piling into the stock at an extraordinary pace.

With a market capitalization of roughly $75.52 billion, Lumentum shares have skyrocketed 135.46% so far in 2026, massively outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) which has gained 7.75% during the same stretch. And the longer-term rally looks even more remarkable. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has surged an eye-popping 1,013.39%, once again leaving the broader market’s 23.79% return far behind. The momentum recently pushed shares to a record high of $1,085.68 on May 12, and even after some profit-taking, the stock remains only about 19% below that all-time peak.

Inside Lumentum’s Q3 Earnings Report

Lumentum delivered a stunning fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings report on May 5, further cementing its status as one of the biggest winners of the AI infrastructure boom. Fueled by relentless demand for backend optical networking systems powering next-generation AI data centers, the company generated record quarterly revenue of $808.4 million. That marked an extraordinary 90.1% year-over-year (YOY) jump from the $425.2 million reported in the same quarter last year and comfortably topped Wall Street expectations of $805.4 million.

But the real story went far beyond revenue growth. The quarter showcased a dramatic transformation in profitability and operating leverage as Lumentum continues scaling alongside the AI buildout. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.37 per share, easily beating analyst forecasts of $2.24 and surging from just $0.57 per share a year ago.

Strong pricing power and improving operational efficiency significantly boosted margins, with non-GAAP gross margin expanding by 1,270 basis points YOY to 47.9%. At the same time, non-GAAP operating margin soared more than 2,100 basis points YOY to an impressive 32.2%. The strength was broad-based across the business. Lumentum’s Components segment generated $533.3 million in revenue, climbing 77% YOY, while the Systems segment delivered even faster growth, skyrocketing 121% to $275.1 million.

CEO Michael Hurlston noted that demand was not only being driven by laser chips, but also by a less-publicized part of the company’s portfolio known as “scale-across” components, including pump lasers and narrow-linewidth laser assemblies. He emphasized that, as newer AI-focused technologies, such as co-packaged optics and optical circuit switches, begin contributing more meaningfully, the company expects another step higher in earnings power over time.

Lumentum’s balance sheet strengthened considerably during the quarter. The company ended fiscal Q3 2026 with $3.17 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a massive increase from $2.02 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Much of that jump came from proceeds tied to the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock in March 2026.

Looking ahead, management’s guidance suggests the momentum is far from slowing down. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Lumentum expects revenue between $960 million and $1.01 billion, alongside projected non-GAAP earnings between $2.85 and $3.05 per share. Furthermore, the company expects non-GAAP operating margins to climb even further into a range of 35% to 36%, underscoring how rapidly profitability is scaling as AI infrastructure demand accelerates.

What Do Analysts Think About Lumentum Stock?

Wall Street is becoming increasingly confident that Lumentum still has plenty of room left to run despite its explosive rally. The stock currently carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, highlighting growing optimism around the company’s position at the center of the booming AI infrastructure buildout. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” while only five remain on the sidelines with “Hold” ratings.

Analysts also continue to see meaningful upside ahead. The average price target of $1,099.05 implies potential gains of 25.75% from current levels, suggesting Wall Street believes the momentum is far from over. Even more notably, the Street-high target of $1,400 points to a possible upside of 60.2%, underscoring the bullish stance of some analysts on Lumentum’s long-term AI networking opportunity.