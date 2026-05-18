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Lumentum Holdings Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), headquartered in San Jose, California, manufactures and sells optical and photonic products. Valued at $75.5 billion by market cap, the company supplies optical chips and subsystems to cloud, AI, and networking providers, as well as advanced lasers for semiconductor, solar, and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Shares of this global leader in optical and photonic technologies have substantially outperformed the broader market over the past year. LITE has gained significantly over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.2%. In 2026, LITE stock is up 155.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, LITE’s significant outperformance is also apparent compared to the TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 80.8% over the past year. Moreover, LITE’s triple-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 34.5% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 5, LITE shares closed up by 1.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.37 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.24. The company’s revenue was $808.4 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $805.4 million. For Q4, LITE expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.85 to $3.05, and revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect LITE’s EPS to grow significantly to $6.49 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering LITE stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

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This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Tom O’Malley kept an “Equal Weight” rating on LITE and raised the price target to $1,000, implying a potential upside of 3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $1,099.05 represents a 13.2% premium to LITE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,400 suggests a notable upside potential of 44.2%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 22.93 +0.40 +1.78%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 7,416.28 +7.78 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
AIFD 49.81 -0.73 -1.44%
Tcw Artificial Intelligence ETF
LITE 882.19 -88.51 -9.12%
Lumentum Holdings

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