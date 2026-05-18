Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock
Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns and manages tracts of land and resource, and water services and operations businesses in Texas. Valued at $26.6 billion by market cap, the company’s income is derived from land sales, oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, and interest.

Shares of this leading owner of oil and gas surface acreage and subsurface mineral interests have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TPL has declined 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.2%. However, in 2026, TPL stock is up 34.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, TPL’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 33.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 34.6% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

TPL lagged as operator activity was only “marginally” higher despite strong oil prices. Gains came from unhedged royalties were supported by $50 million revenue per $10/bbl move and record water volumes. TPL signed a $43 million, 20-year land & data center deal and is launching a 10k bpd desalination plant. Focus now is on power/data center deals and talks with AI hyperscalers, while drilling by majors like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) lifted well inventory.

On May 6, TPL shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $236.8 million, up 20.8% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 18.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.07.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TPL’s EPS to grow 33% to $9.27 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in both of the last two quarters.

Consensus for TPL stock is a "Strong Buy," with all three analysts recommending it.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, consisting two analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On Apr. 1, KeyBanc analyst Tim Rezvan maintained a “Buy” rating on TPL and set a price target of $639, the Street-high price target, implying a potential upside of 65.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $473.33 represents a 22.9% premium to TPL’s current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TPL 387.55 +2.38 +0.62%
Texas Pacific Land Trust
OXY 59.31 -0.31 -0.52%
Occidental Petroleum
IEO 120.28 +0.16 +0.13%
US Oil & Gas Explor & Prod Ishares ETF
$SPX 7,419.11 +10.61 +0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 156.99 -0.93 -0.59%
Exxon Mobil Corp

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Marvell Technology Has a Hidden Growth Engine That Could Cause MRVL Stock to Skyrocket
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_ 2
Monster Stocks Are Eating Wall Street. Here’s the Bull Case for Microcaps, Plus 3 Top Charts.
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Dear Dell Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 28
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 4
Intel Is Supposed to Be in a New CPU Era But Its Losing Market Share to AMD and Arm
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.