Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Entergy Corporation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Entergy is a New Orleans-based power utility founded in 1913, serving more than 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and New Orleans. With a market capitalization of $49.9 billion, the company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity while investing heavily in a cleaner and more resilient energy system built around natural gas, nuclear, and renewable power.

For years, utility stocks were seen as the slow-and-steady corner of Wall Street. But suddenly, companies supplying electricity are finding themselves tied directly to some of the hottest trends in the market – artificial intelligence, data centers, industrial expansion, and the clean-energy transition. And Entergy has quietly emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of that shift.

The stock’s performance tells the story. Over the past 52 weeks, Entergy’s shares have surged 33.3%, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 25.2% during the same period. The outperformance looks even stronger against the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which rose 8.3% over the past year. In 2026 alone, ETR stock is already up 18%, easily ahead of the broader SPX’s 8.2% surge and XLU’s 2.8% gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Entergy has been catching serious momentum lately. After falling to a 52-week low of $80.11 last July, the stock has surged 36.1% and recently hit a record high of $118.45 on May 1 following a strong Q1 report on April 29, followed by fresh bullish analyst targets.

The rally is being fueled by a much bigger shift happening across the power industry. AI and crypto data centers are consuming enormous amounts of electricity, and utilities supplying those regions are suddenly becoming some of Wall Street’s most interesting plays. Entergy is benefiting directly from rising power demand across the Gulf Coast, where industrial activity and large-scale data center projects continue expanding.

The clean-energy transition is reshaping the utility sector. Federal incentives and climate-focused policies are pushing companies like Entergy to invest more heavily in grid upgrades, renewables, and modern energy infrastructure, creating long-term growth opportunities.

The company’s latest earnings backed up the story. Q1 revenue climbed 12% year over year (YOY) to $3.19 billion, while weather-adjusted retail sales rose 6%, helped by a massive 14.9% jump in industrial demand from data centers, metals, and transportation customers. Entergy’s Utility business generated $1.17 per-share profit, supported by regulatory actions and returns from ongoing utility plant investments, while adjusted EPS edged up to $0.86 from $0.84 a year ago. Plus, the management anticipates adjusted EPS between $4.25 and $4.45.

Wall Street also expects the momentum to continue. Analysts project adjusted EPS to rise 12.5% YOY to $4.40 in fiscal 2026, followed by another 13.6% annual increase to $5.00 in 2027. The company’s earnings track record has been a little mixed lately, though. Over the past four quarters, Entergy beat Wall Street’s profit estimates twice, matched expectations once, and missed once.

Wall Street still likes Entergy, but the excitement has cooled just a little after the stock’s big run. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus overall, and of the 23 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining seven have a “Hold.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than it was a month ago. The stock was labeled a “Strong Buy” overall a month ago, which has now been downgraded to a “Moderate Buy.”

Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet kept its “Buy” rating on ETR stock and set a price target of $129.

ETR’s mean price target of $123.08 represents a 12.9% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $135, set by UBS in April, indicates a 23.8% upside potential.