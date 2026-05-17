Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A company logo for Marathon Petroleum by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
A company logo for Marathon Petroleum by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $74.5 billion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is an integrated downstream energy company based in Findlay, Ohio. It processes crude oil and other feedstocks across a robust nationwide refinery system to produce essential transportation fuels. 

This energy company has notably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of MPC have soared 54.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 26.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 56.8%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Looking closer, MPC has also outpaced the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which rose 38.9% over the past 52 weeks and 33% on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com 

On May 5, MPC shares soared 3.2% after delivering impressive Q1 earnings results. The performance highlighted the resilience of its integrated business model and disciplined capital allocation strategy. Its adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion increased 39.9% year-over-year, while its adjusted EPS of $1.65 rebounded from a loss of $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter, handily topping analyst estimates. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MPC’s EPS to grow 117.3% year over year to $29.67. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.  

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

On May 7, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) analyst Neil Mehta maintained a “Buy” rating on MPC and raised its price target to $291, indicating a 14.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $262.41 suggests a 2.9% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $335 implies a 31.4% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 59.44 +1.37 +2.36%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
MPC 255.03 +6.21 +2.50%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
$SPX 7,408.50 -92.74 -1.24%
S&P 500 Index
GS 948.47 -20.49 -2.11%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 1
The AI Boom Has a Power Problem. This Stock May Be the Biggest Winner.
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
3 Dividend Aristocrats Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain 3
Corn Falling Back Early on Thursday
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock 4
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Tech Rally Rolls On, U.S. Retail Sales Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock’s Fog of War Creates an Aggressive Buying Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.