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Brazilian Real Weakness Slams Coffee Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cup of coffee with coffee beans in burlap sack on coffee tree background by Amenic181 via Shutterstock
Cup of coffee with coffee beans in burlap sack on coffee tree background by Amenic181 via Shutterstock

July arabica coffee (KCN26) on Friday closed down -8.80 (-3.19%), and July ICE robusta coffee (RMN26) closed down -122 (-3.50%).

Coffee prices plummeted on Friday, with arabica posting a 9-month low and robusta posting a 1-week low.  Weakness in the Brazilian real (^USDBRL) is undercutting coffee prices, as the real fell to a 5-week low against the dollar on Friday.  The weaker real encourages export sales from Brazil's coffee producers.

Expectations of a larger Brazilian coffee crop are negative for prices.  Last Thursday, the Coffee Trading Academy projected Brazil's 2026/27 coffee harvest will increase by 12% y/y to 71.4 million bags.  On March 19, Marex Group Plc projected a record 2026/27 Brazilian coffee crop of 75.9 million bags, surpassing Sucafina's forecast of 75.4 million bags (+15.5% y/y).  On March 12, StoneX raised its Brazil 2026/27 coffee production estimate to a record 75.3 million bags, up from a November estimate of 70.7 million bags.  Meanwhile, StoneX projected the 2026 global coffee surplus will expand to 10 million bags from 1.8 million bags in 2025, the biggest surplus in 6 years.

On Wednesday, robusta coffee rallied to a 7-week high, and arabica climbed to a 1-week high amid tightness in ICE coffee inventories, which have trended lower over the past 2 months.   ICE robusta inventories fell to a 2-year low of 3,631 lots on Friday.  Also, ICE arabica coffee inventories fell to a 2.5-month low of 466,405 bags on Friday.

Smaller exports from Brazil are supportive of coffee prices.  On Tuesday, Cecafe reported that Brazil's April green coffee exports fell -1.3% y/y to 2.76 million bags.  

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global coffee supplies and is bullish for prices.  The closure of the Strait has tightened coffee supplies by increasing global shipping rates, insurance, fertilizer, and fuel costs, and raising costs for coffee importers and roasters.  

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices.  On Saturday, Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported that Vietnam's 2026 coffee exports (Jan-Apr) rose by +15.8% y/y to 810,000 MT.  Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT.  Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to a 4-year high of 1.76 MMT (29.4 million bags).

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on November 7 that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags.  FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags.  FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^USDBRL 5.08640 +0.08180 +1.63%
U.S. Dollar/Brazilian Real
RMN26 3,365s -122 -3.50%
Robusta Coffee 10-T
KCN26 266.90s -8.80 -3.19%
Coffee

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