What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Zimmer Biomet Stock?

With a market cap of around $16 billion , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( ZBH ) designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine solutions, robotic technologies, and digital healthcare platforms used to treat bone, joint, and soft tissue disorders. It also offers advanced technologies such as the ROSA Robot and the ZBEdge Platform to support surgeons with data-driven insights and precision in orthopedic procedures.

Shares of the medical technology company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ZBH stock has decreased 13.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 25.8% . In addition, the stock has declined 7.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.7% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the Warsaw, Indiana-based company have underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 12.3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet tumbled 10.6% on Apr. 28 after the company announced the unexpected departure of CFO , effective immediately. Although Zimmer Biomet reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.09 and revenue of $2.1 billion, investors were disappointed that the company maintained its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook at 2.5% - 4.5% instead of raising guidance. In addition, mixed segment performance, including Knees' net sales of $828.6 million missing analyst estimates, likely added to negative sentiment even as the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40 - $8.55.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet’s adjusted EPS to rise 3.3% year-over-year to $8.47. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 29, Citizens cut its price target for ZBH to $105 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $98.81 represents a 17.5% premium to ZBH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $125 suggests a 48.7% potential upside.