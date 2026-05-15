Marsh & McLennan Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $77.1 billion , Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MRSH ) is a global professional services firm that provides advisory and insurance solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, serving a wide range of clients worldwide.

Shares of the insurance broker's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MRSH stock has decreased 28.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.3%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 13.8%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain.

Moreover, shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) marginal return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Marsh McLennan rose 4.4% on Apr. 16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including 8% revenue growth to $7.6 billion and an 8% increase in adjusted EPS to $3.29. Investor confidence was supported by solid operating performance across segments, with adjusted operating income rising 8% to $2.4 billion, Consulting revenue increasing 11% to $2.6 billion, and Marsh Risk generating 8% revenue growth to $3.7 billion despite a challenging market environment.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $10.37. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 16 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

On Apr. 13, Mizuho cut its price target on Marsh McLennan to $193 while maintaining a “Neutral" rating.

The mean price target of $203.09 represents a 26.9% premium to MRSH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $236 suggests a 47.5% potential upside.