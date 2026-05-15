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Marsh & McLennan Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Marsh & McLennan Cos_, Inc_ NY HQ -by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $77.1 billion, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH) is a global professional services firm that provides advisory and insurance solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, serving a wide range of clients worldwide.

Shares of the insurance broker's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MRSH stock has decreased 28.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.3%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 13.8%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain. 

Moreover, shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLFmarginal return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of Marsh McLennan rose 4.4% on Apr. 16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, including 8% revenue growth to $7.6 billion and an 8% increase in adjusted EPS to $3.29. Investor confidence was supported by solid operating performance across segments, with adjusted operating income rising 8% to $2.4 billion, Consulting revenue increasing 11% to $2.6 billion, and Marsh Risk generating 8% revenue growth to $3.7 billion despite a challenging market environment. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $10.37. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 16 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

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On Apr. 13, Mizuho cut its price target on Marsh McLennan to $193 while maintaining a “Neutral" rating.

The mean price target of $203.09 represents a 26.9% premium to MRSH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $236 suggests a 47.5% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.40 +0.11 +0.21%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,411.98 -89.26 -1.19%
S&P 500 Index
MRSH 162.80 +2.78 +1.74%
Marsh & Mclennan Companies

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