Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Ciena Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $81.7 billion , Ciena Corporation ( CIEN ) is a global network technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to telecom operators, cloud providers, enterprises, and government organizations across multiple regions worldwide. It specializes in optical networking, routing and switching platforms, automation software, and network support services through segments such as Networking Platforms, Blue Planet Automation, and Global Services.

Shares of the Hanover, Maryland-based company have significantly surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CIEN stock has jumped 633.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has risen 27.2% . Moreover, shares of the company have increased 149.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.5% gain.

Looking closer, CIEN stock has exceeded the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 53.4% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.35 and revenue of $1.43 billion, shares of Ciena plunged 12.9% on Mar. 5. Its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $5.9 billion - $6.3 billion (midpoint $6.1 billion) came in far below the analyst consensus .

For the fiscal year ending in October 2026, analysts expect Ciena's EPS to grow 212.2% year-over-year to $5.12. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

On May 5, Stifel analyst Ruben Roy raised the price target for Ciena to $585 while maintaining a “Buy" rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $405.33. The Street-high price target of $660 suggests a 12.8% potential upside.