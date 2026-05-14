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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Camden Property Trust Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Camden Property Trust website and logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Camden Property Trust website and logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $10.6 billion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a leading real estate company focused on the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. It currently owns and operates 173 properties with 58,811 apartment homes, and upon completion of three properties under development, its portfolio will expand to 176 properties totaling 59,973 apartment homes.

Shares of the Houston-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CPT stock has declined 10.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 26.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 4.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.8% gain. 

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have lagged behind the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.6% gain over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Camden Property Trust fell marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30. Although core FFO of $1.70 per share slightly beat the company’s guidance midpoint of $1.66 and topped analyst expectations, reported FFO dropped sharply to $1.15 per share due to approximately $0.48 per share in litigation-related charges tied to a revenue management software settlement, while revenue of $388.8 million also missed Wall Street estimates

Investor sentiment was further pressured by the company cutting its 2026 FFO guidance midpoint to $6.10 per share, weak same-property NOI growth guidance of negative 0.50%, and continued softness in leasing trends, including effective new lease rates declining 5.2% year-over-year in Q1.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Camden Property Trust’s core FFO to decrease 1.9% year-over-year to $6.75 per share. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

On May 12, BofA raised its price target for Camden Property Trust to $134 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $113.99 represents a 8.2% premium to CPT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $134 suggests a 27.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPT 104.53 -0.82 -0.78%
Camden Property Trust
$SPX 7,470.54 +26.29 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.28 +0.07 +0.16%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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