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Alliant Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Valued at $18.7 billion by market cap, the company supplies electricity, natural gas, and water to residential and commercial customers. 

Shares of this utility holding company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. LNT has gained 19.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 26.9%. However, in 2026, LNT stock is up 11.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, LNT’s outperformance is apparent compared to the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.2% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s low double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.6% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 30, LNT shares closed up by 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.82 matched Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue stood at $1.2 billion, up 5% year over year. LNT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.36 to $3.46.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LNT’s EPS to grow 6.5% to $3.43 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 13 analysts covering LNT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.” 

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The configuration has been relatively stable over the past three months. 

On May 4, Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel kept a “Sector Perform” rating on LNT and raised the price target to $74, implying a 2.4% potential upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $78.86 represents a 9.1% premium to LNT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 17.6%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.74 +0.07 +0.16%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
LNT 72.50 +0.20 +0.28%
Alliant Energy Corp
$SPX 7,476.64 +32.39 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index

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