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Wheat Slipping Back on Wednesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex is showing a modest correction on Wednesday following the Tuesday limit gains. Chicago SRW is down 1 to 2 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 4 cents in the red so far. MPLS spring wheat is slipping back with fractional losses in the front months.

The USDA Crop Production report from Tuesday showed winter wheat production at 1.048 bbu, which was well below estimates of 1.211 bbu, with all wheat production was 1.561 bbu. That tightened the expected new crop carryout total to 762 mbu, compared to estimates of 845 mbu. 

The first day (northern KS) of the Kansas Wheat Quality Tour showed an average of 38.3 bpa yield, the lowest day 1 total for the tour since 2023 and below the 50.5 bpa last year. Day 2 is in the Central and southwest part of the state.   

USDA’s Export Sales report will be out on Thursday morning with analysts looking for 2025/26 sales in a range of 50,000-150,000 MT. Sales for new crop are seen in a range of 100,000 MT to 350,00 MT.

French soft wheat exports are estimated to total 7.75 MMT within the EU and 7.25 MMT outside the EU according to France ArgiMer, with combined exports up 0.2 MMT, from the April estimate. Ending stocks are seen down 0.03 at 3.28 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.77 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.89 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.28 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.38 1/4, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.23 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.44 1/4, down 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 724-6s -6-4 -0.89%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 714-0s -6-4 -0.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 7.1100s -0.0425 -0.59%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 665-0s unch unch
Wheat
ZWN26 675-4s -3-4 -0.52%
Wheat

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