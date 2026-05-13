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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Goldman Sachs Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $279 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) offers a diverse range of services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals across major regions worldwide. The firm operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions, offering services from investment banking and trading to asset management and digital banking.

Shares of the bank have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GS stock has climbed nearly 60% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 26.6%. However, shares of the company are up 7.6% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind SPX’s 8.1% gain. 

Looking closer, shares of the New York-based company have outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.4% return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.9% on Apr. 13 as investors focused on weaker-than-expected net interest income and a sharp rise in credit loss provisions. While Goldman reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $17.55 and revenue of $17.2 billion, net interest income came in at $3.56 billion and provision for credit losses surged to $315 million, both missing expectations

Investor sentiment was also pressured by softer trends in some businesses, including a 14% quarter-over-quarter decline in Asset & Wealth Management revenue to $4.08 billion and a 33% year-over-year drop in Platform Solutions revenue to $411 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Goldman Sachs’ EPS to grow 16% year-over-year to $59.53. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Holds.” 

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On May 8, Citi raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $930 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $964.36 represents a nearly 2% premium to GS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $1,066 suggests a 12.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.05 -0.53 -1.03%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,406.17 +5.21 +0.07%
S&P 500 Index
GS 949.79 +3.89 +0.41%
Goldman Sachs Group

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