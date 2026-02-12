Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on LyondellBasell Industries Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
LyondellBasell Industries NV phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $18.6 billion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a chemical company based in Houston, Texas. It produces essential materials used in packaging, automotive components, construction materials, medical supplies, and consumer goods.

This chemical company has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of LYB have declined 22.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 14.4%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 37.3%, outpacing SPX’s 1.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, LYB has also lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB20.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed XLB’s 18.2% YTD uptick.  

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 30, shares of LYB plunged 1.9% after its Q4 earnings release. The company reported a 9.2% year-over-year decline in sales and other operating revenues to $7.1 billion. Its adjusted EPS, which stood at $0.77 in the same quarter last year, shifted to an adjusted loss of $0.26. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 39.3% year-over-year to $417 million, as margins were pressured across most segments due to higher NGL feedstock and natural gas costs, increased maintenance expenses, and seasonally weaker demand that limited product pricing.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect LYB’s EPS to grow 78.2% year-over-year to $3.03. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion.   

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on one “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” 15 "Hold,” and four “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Feb. 3, RBC Capital maintained a “Sector Perform” rating on LYB and raised its price target to $51.

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $50.47, its Street-high price target of $75 suggests a 26.1% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LYB 58.67 -0.80 -1.35%
Lyondellbasell Industries NV
$SPX 6,892.86 -48.61 -0.70%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 53.30 -0.32 -0.60%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 2
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slide as Robust Jobs Data Signals Fewer Fed Rate Cuts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot