What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for International Paper Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $17.5 billion, International Paper Company (IP) is one of the world’s largest producers of fiber-based packaging, pulp, and paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company manufactures sustainable packaging solutions used across e-commerce, consumer goods, food and beverage, industrial shipping, and printing applications.

This packaging company has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of IP have declined 26.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 30.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 16.2%, compared to SPX’s 8.8% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, IP has also considerably lagged behind State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 19.3% return over the past 52 weeks.

On Apr. 30, International Paper reported mixed FY2026 Q1 results, triggering sharp volatility in the stock. Shares initially plunged 9.4% after the earnings release before rebounding with a 4.4% gain in the following trading session as investors weighed the company’s improving operations against a softer outlook. Net sales climbed 13.4% year over year to $5.97 billion, fueled by acquired businesses and stronger packaging volumes, although it came in slightly below Wall Street expectations of $6.01 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $0.15 modestly topped analyst estimates, supported by operational efficiencies and productivity improvements.

Despite the earnings beat, International Paper continued to face significant headwinds during the quarter. Management highlighted approximately $53 million in weather-related disruptions, along with elevated freight and energy costs, persistent inflationary pressures, and higher restructuring and transformation expenses. Adding to investor concerns, the company struck a more cautious tone for the remainder of FY2026, lowering its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion from its previous outlook of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile input costs, and uneven demand across packaging markets.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IP’s EPS to grow 815% year over year to $1.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in all of the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” three “Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.

On May 5, UBS analyst Anojja Shah reiterated a “Neutral” rating on International Paper, while lowering the firm’s price target to $32 from $40, reflecting a more cautious outlook on the company’s near-term earnings and industry conditions.

The mean price target of $41.64 represents a 26.1% premium over IP’s current price, while the Street-high price target of $50.70 suggests an upside potential of 53.5%.