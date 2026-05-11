Trimble Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Trimble Inc. (TRMB), headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Valued at $14.2 billion by market cap, the company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions.

Shares of this leading industrial technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TRMB has declined 9.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.6%. In 2026, TRMB stock is down 22.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, TRMB’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 61.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 21.9% returns on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On May 6, TRMB shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.79 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.72. The company’s revenue was $939.9 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $903.7 million. TRMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.47 to $3.64, and expects revenue to range from $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TRMB’s EPS to grow 14.1% to $3 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering TRMB stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 8, Jerry Revich from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Buy” rating on TRMB, with a price target of $70, implying a potential upside of 15.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $88.91 represents a 46.2% premium to TRMB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $103 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 69.4%.