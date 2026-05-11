Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Vertiv Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $130.6 billion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions that support data centers, communication networks, and industrial facilities. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, the company designs technologies that help keep mission-critical systems running efficiently, reliably, and continuously.

Shares of the company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VRT stock has surged 255.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 30.6%. In addition, shares of VRT are up 109.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.8% rally over the same period.

Focusing more closely, shares of VRT have outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 27.4% return over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% rally in 2026.

Vertiv has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors increasingly view the company as one of the biggest infrastructure beneficiaries of the AI boom. The rapid expansion of AI workloads and hyperscale data centers has sharply increased demand for advanced power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure systems, areas where Vertiv specializes.

Moreover, on Apr. 22, Vertiv delivered an exceptionally strong Q1 FY2026 performance, with total revenue jumping 30% year over year to $2.65 billion and organic growth reaching 23%. The company also demonstrated substantial profitability improvement alongside its rapid expansion. Adjusted EPS surged 83% year over year to $1.17, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 20.8%, highlighting Vertiv’s ability to scale efficiently despite aggressive investments across the business. Investors were impressed and sent the shares up 5.4% in the next trading session.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect VRT’s adjusted EPS to grow 52.9% year over year to $6.42. The company's earnings surprise history is solid. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buys,” 2 “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This consensus is slightly bearish than a month ago, when the stock had an overall “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 7, Citi raised its price target on Vertiv to $414, which is also the Street-high target, from $353 while reiterating a “Buy” rating following the company’s investor day presentation. The firm highlighted Vertiv’s strong multi-year visibility into revenue and earnings growth, driven by robust AI-powered data center spending. Citi also expects the company to raise its long-term organic growth outlook into the high-teens to low-20% range, reflecting accelerating demand tied to AI infrastructure expansion.

The stock currently trades above the mean price target of $329.43.