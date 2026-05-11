GoDaddy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Based in Tempe, Arizona, GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY ) serves over 20 million customers across the globe, building cloud-based products that arm entrepreneurs and small businesses with everything they need to launch websites, run online stores, and stake their claim in the digital world.

Commanding a market cap of roughly $12.1 billion , the platform brings together Websites + Marketing, Managed WordPress, GoDaddy Studio, search engine optimization (SEO) tools, GoDaddy Payments, and Smart Terminal point-of-sale (POS) systems all under one roof.

However, GDDY stock has had a rough ride over the past 52 weeks, shedding 50.3% while the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) ran in the opposite direction and gained nearly 30.6% over the same stretch. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has dropped 26.6% as the broader index still managed to notch a 9.1% gain.

Zooming out further, the picture gets even harder to stomach because GDDY stock is trailing its own sector too. The State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) surged 61.1% over the past 52 weeks and sits 21.9% higher YTD.

Despite that backdrop, Thursday, April 30 brought a rare moment of relief. The stock rose 1.2% after Q1 FY2026 earnings beat expectations. Revenue grew 6.1% year over year to $1.27 billion, clearing analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. EPS grew 6% from the year-ago value to $1.60, topping analyst estimates of $1.53.

Strong adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) native offerings, a laser focus on high intent customer segments, and solid operational efficiency gains shaped GoDaddy's first quarter results. Management credited the rapid uptake of the Airo AI Builder and smarter product bundling as the engines behind durable growth and expanding operating margins.

Riding that momentum, the company has stood firmly behind its full year fiscal 2026 guidance issued in February and expects total revenue to land within a range of $5.195 billion to $5.275 billion , representing growth of 6% at the midpoint of the range.

On the other hand, for fiscal year 2026 ending in December, analysts expect diluted EPS to rise 20.1% year over year to $7.17, reflecting steady earnings momentum. Importantly, GoDaddy has beaten EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Wall Street currently assigns GDDY stock an overall " Moderate Buy " rating. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend “Strong Buy,” one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and nine advise “Hold.”

Analyst sentiment has not budged an inch over the past three months. Eight analysts backed GDDY stock with a "Strong Buy" rating then and continue to do so even now.

On the revisions front, Alexei Gogolev of JPMorgan trimmed the price target from $167 to $154, yet he reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating, effectively telling investors that the long-term story still holds water even if near-term expectations take a modest step down.

Price targets paint a favorable runway for the stock. The mean price target of $114.53 implies potential upside of 25.8%, while the Street-High target of $190 represents a gain of 108.7% from current levels.