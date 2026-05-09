For Lucid Motors Stock, Robotaxis Are Now the Whole Story

Robotaxis are quickly moving from the test phase to real services. In Texas, Tesla (TSLA) is expanding its robotaxi service beyond Austin into Dallas and Houston, while Hertz (HTZ) just jumped after it expanded its autonomous vehicle partnership with Uber (UBER). China also recently rolled out its first purpose-built robotaxi at Auto China 2026 , with mass production planned for 2027 and a target of 100,000 units on the road by 2030, which is pulling more attention back to autonomous driving (AD) related stocks.

Lucid Group (LCID) is stepping into that mix while its main electric vehicle (EV) business is still under strain. In its first-quarter 2026 results , Lucid reported $282.5 million in revenue, up 20% year-over-year (YOY), with 5,500 vehicles produced and 3,093 delivered.

At the same time, the company said it has expanded its Uber partnership to at least 35,000 vehicles across the Lucid Gravity and upcoming midsize platform, while raising about $1.05 billion in fresh capital. That included a $200 million Uber check, bringing Uber’s total investment in Lucid to $500 million .

The robotaxi effort, run with AD startup Nuro, aims to launch commercially in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year. With LCID stock down more than 70% in the past 52 weeks , that Uber-backed robotaxi story is quickly becoming more important than one more tough quarter.

If Lucid is no longer being judged mainly as a luxury EV maker, could its robotaxi push become the only part of the story that still gives bulls a reason to stay? Let’s take a closer look.

Another Tough Quarter in the Books for Lucid

Lucid sells high-end EVs and talks a lot about its software and tech, but the whole story still comes down to whether it can sell enough pricey EVs to matter. So far, the market is not buying it. LCID stock is down 72% over the past 52 weeks and another 40% year-to-date (YTD).

The latest quarter did not help. Lucid Group booked $282.5 million in revenue , up 20% YOY but well below the $377 million that analysts expected. Adjusted loss per shares was $2.82 versus expectations for a loss of $2.30, and the adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $780.6 million, making for a painful -276% margin. Free cash flow was -$1.44 billion, worse than -$589.9 million a year earlier, so the cash burn is speeding up, not slowing down.

On the operating side, Lucid Group built 5,500 vehicles, up 149% YOY, and delivered 3,093 vehicles, but overall sales volumes were basically flat once you adjust for the ramp. The balance sheet looks better on paper, with liquidity at $3.2 billion — or $4.7 billion on a pro forma basis after a $1.05 billion capital raise and extra funding lines — yet that only underscores how dependent the company still is on outside capital to keep the story going.

The Growth Case Shifts Gears

Lucid Group’s growth story now leans heavily on its robotaxi deal with Uber and the money that comes with it. Uber has agreed to buy at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles for a future global robotaxi network and has put in another $200 million, taking its total investment to $500 million.

On top of that, Ayar Third Investment Company, which is tied to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has added $550 million more. That will help shore up Lucid Group’s balance sheet as it works toward a planned commercial robotaxi launch in the Bay Area, using the Lucid Gravity as the base.

Lucid is also trying to make the Gravity do more of the heavy lifting on the product side. The 2027 Gravity lineup adds more comfort, tech, and personalization features while keeping its strong range numbers, and it has already picked up the 2026 World Luxury Car of the Year award from a large global jury. Gravity is ramping in production and deliveries, sits alongside the Lucid Air sedan, and is meant to be the bridge to upcoming midsize models like Cosmos and Earth.

On the software front, Lucid is rolling out Apple's (AAPL) Apple CarPlay and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Android Auto to drivers through over-the-air updates. With the Lucid UX 3.5 system and the Clearview Cockpit display handling calls, maps, music, and voice control, the company is trying to show it can stand out on the in-car tech experience, too.

What Do Analysts Think of LCID Stock?

Estimates for the June 2026 quarter suggest earnings of -$2.63 per share , which would be better than -$2.80 a year ago. The September quarter is also pegged at -$2.62 versus -$3.31 previously. For the full year, analysts see losses narrowing to -$10.70 in 2026 from -$12.09.

On the ratings side, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recently moved LCID stock from “Sell” to “Hold” , saying the risk-reward looks more balanced now and pointing to Lucid Group’s potential in the “embodied AI theme" tied to autonomous and software-heavy cars. TD Cowen went the other way on the numbers, cutting its price target to $7 from $10 but keeping a “Hold” rating after the latest miss.

Zooming out, 13 analysts who cover LCID stock rate it a consensus “Hold" with an average target of $11.29. From where the stock trades now, that works out to potential upside of roughly 78% from current levels.

Conclusion

Lucid Group’s robotaxi story clearly matters more than its EV fundamentals right now, but that still feels like a speculative reason to hold rather than a clear reason to buy shares. With earnings still deep in the red, heavy cash burn, and analysts sitting at a “Hold” consensus even after the Uber expansion, LCID stock looks more likely to drift or stay volatile than to rerate meaningfully higher until investors see real robotaxi revenue and margins. If the Uber-backed rollout hits delays or underwhelms, the path of least resistance for shares is probably sideways to lower, with any sustained upside depending on Lucid Group turning this narrative into tangible, scaled cash flows over the next few years.