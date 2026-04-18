35,000 Reasons to Hold Lucid Motors Stock Now

Lucid Group's (LCID) narrative has flipped from a cash-burning luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker to a strategically backed autonomy play, and the market is starting to take notice. Shares are rallying after a powerful capital injection as Lucid Group is securing fresh funding from Uber Technologies (UBER) and an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, while expanding its robotaxi deal with Uber to at least 35,000 vehicles. Uber will invest an additional $200 million (total $500 million), with Ayar Third Investment contributing $550 million.

This dual catalyst marks a potential inflection point for Lucid Motors. The new funding not only extends the company’s liquidity runway but also validates its pivot toward autonomous mobility, a market with exponentially larger total addressable potential than premium EVs alone.

Moreover, the robotaxi program in partnership with Nuro and Uber is set for commercial launch later this year in the San Francisco Bay Area using the Lucid Gravity.

For investors, the story is no longer just about selling luxury sedans; it’s about whether Lucid can evolve into a critical player in the emerging robotaxi ecosystem. And with deep-pocketed backers doubling down and a 35,000-unit pipeline already in place, there may now be reasons to start paying attention.

About Lucid Motors Stock

Lucid Group is an EV manufacturer focused on designing, engineering, and producing high-performance luxury EVs and advanced battery systems. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company is best known for its flagship Lucid Air sedan and its growing push into next-generation mobility, including software-defined vehicles and autonomous-ready platforms. Lucid has a market cap of around $2.52 billion, reflecting its ongoing transition from a premium EV maker to a broader mobility and technology platform player.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a steep drawdown of 69.25% , reflecting persistent concerns around demand, execution, and cash burn and highlighting both volatility and a significant loss of investor confidence from prior highs.

Year-to-date (YTD), performance has remained weak, with the stock down 30.77%, pushing shares toward multi-year lows at $7.23 on Apr. 17 .

The stock has posted short-term gains and sharp single-day rallies, including a recent surge on Apr. 13, driven by fresh capital from Uber and Saudi-backed entities alongside a 35,000-vehicle robotaxi deal.

LCID still trades at a premium compared to the sector median at 1.25 times forward sales.

Stable Top Line Growth

Lucid Group reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 24 , delivering a clear acceleration in both revenue and vehicle volumes that signals improving execution, even as profitability remains a major concern.

In the fourth quarter, revenue surged to $522.7 million , representing a sharp 123% year-over-year (YOY) increase, driven by a strong ramp in deliveries, which rose 72% YOY to 5,345 vehicles, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of record deliveries. This growth was supported by higher production levels and early traction from new models such as the Gravity SUV, indicating that Lucid is beginning to overcome prior manufacturing bottlenecks and scale more efficiently.

Lucid reported an adjusted loss per share of $3.08, compared with $2.19 in Q4 2024, indicating a widening of losses.

For the full year, Lucid generated $1.4 billion in revenue, up 68% YOY, while total deliveries reached 15,841 vehicles, marking a 55% YOY increase. Production nearly doubled compared to the prior year, underscoring meaningful operational progress as the company transitions from a limited production phase to a more scalable manufacturing model. On the bottom line, Lucid reported an adjusted loss per share of $10.09, compared to $10.44 in the prior year.

Furthermore, management guided for 2026 production of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles, signaling continued expansion driven by the Gravity SUV and upcoming midsize platform.

Analysts now forecast loss per share of $9.08 for fiscal 2026 , a 24.9% YOY improvement, followed by a further 35.9% to $5.82 in 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Lucid Motors Stock?

Last month, Stifel maintained a “Hold” rating and $17 price target on Lucid Group after its Investor Day. Lucid highlighted growth opportunities from its midsize platform and autonomous roadmap, projecting a 3.5x expansion in the EV market by 2035 and a significant increase in its addressable market.

Wall Street has taken a cautious stance on Lucid Motors. Overall, LCID has a consensus “Hold” rating . Of the 13 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy,” eight analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating, one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and two give a “Strong Sell.”

LCID’s average analyst price target of $13.62 indicates an upside of 87.6%, while the Street-high target price of $30 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 313%.