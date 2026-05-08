Citizens Financial Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. It is valued at a market cap of $27.2 billion .

This bank has considerably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of CFG have rallied 63.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 30.4% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 9.1%, compared to SPX’s 7.9% rise.

Zooming in further, CFG’s outperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s ( KRE ) 22.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 7.8% return on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 16, shares of CFG dropped 1.2% despite posting stronger-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s revenue rose 12% from the year-ago quarter to $2.2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates, while its EPS of $1.13 exceeded Wall Street expectations by 2.7%. The performance was supported by disciplined loan growth and continued expansion in its private banking business. Although the quarter was seasonally weaker, CFG was still able to deliver year-over-year EPS growth, positive operating leverage, and an improvement in net interest margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CFG’s EPS to grow 34.5% year over year to $5.19. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ,” which is based on 17 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and two "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 8, Citigroup Inc. ( C ) maintained a “ Buy ” rating on CFG and raised its price target to $75, indicating a 17.7% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $72.58 suggests a 13.9% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $80 implies a 25.5% potential upside.