Soybeans Extending Higher on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Soybeans are trading with 10 to 11 cents in the nearby contracts early on Thursday/ Futures posted gains of 1 to 4 3/4 cents to close out Wednesday. Open interest was up just 1,840 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 cents at $10.58 1/4. Soymeal futures were $1.00 to $2.20 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures slipping 15 to 36 points on the day.

The average close for November futures in February has been $10.93. Last year’s base spring price for crop insurance was $10.54.

USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with traders looking for between 0.3-1.1 MMT in old crop soybean sales in the week of February 5. Sales for 2026/27 are 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to total 200,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT and sales of 16,000 MT.

The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 48 MMT, up 1 MMT from their previous number. CONAB data from this morning showed Brazi’s soybean crop estimated at 177.98 MMT, a 1.86 MMT increase from the previous number.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.24, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 10 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.58 1/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.39 1/2, up 2 cents, currently up 10 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.52 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 10 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7340 +0.1525 +1.44%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 58.18 +0.68 +1.18%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 312.1 +4.1 +1.33%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1139-2 +15-2 +1.36%
Soybean
ZSK26 1154-2 +14-6 +1.29%
Soybean

