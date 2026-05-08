Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Prologis Stock?

Prologis Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $132.7 billion , Prologis, Inc. ( PLD ) is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that operates through Prologis, L.P., holding all of its assets substantially and managing its business as one integrated enterprise. It invests in and manages logistics real estate through wholly owned subsidiaries and co-investment ventures across its owned and managed portfolio.

Shares of the Maryland, USA-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PLD stock has soared 35.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.6%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are up 12.3%, compared to SPX’s 8% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of Prologis have outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 7.9% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Prologis rose 1.7% on Apr. 16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including core FFO of $1.50 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. Investor sentiment was also supported by record lease signings of 64 million square feet, adjusted EBITDA growth to $2.18 billion, and solid occupancy levels of 95.3%, reflecting resilient demand despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Additionally, the company raised its 2026 core FFO guidance to $6.07 - $6.23, with the midpoint exceeding the consensus estimate, while narrowing its average occupancy guidance to 95% - 95.75%.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect PLD’s core FFO to rise 6.2% year-over-year to $6.17 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and nine Holds.”

On Apr. 28, RBC Capital raised its price target on Prologis to $148 while maintaining a “Sector Perform" rating.

The mean price target of $151.50 represents a 5.7% premium to PLD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $170 suggests a 18.6% potential upside.