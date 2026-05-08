Synchrony Financial Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Stamford, Connecticut-based Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Valued at $25.3 billion by market cap, the company provides a range of credit products such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans through programs established with a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, and more.

Shares of this consumer credit company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SYF has gained 37.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.3%. However, in 2026, SYF stock is down 11.3%, compared to SPX’s 7.2% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, SYF’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 4.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 5.9% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low double-digit decline over the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, SYF shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $2.27 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s net interest income was $4.6 billion, up 3.8% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SYF’s EPS to decline 1.4% to $9.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering SYF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 23, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) analyst Brian Foran kept a “Hold” rating on SYF and raised the price target to $82, implying a potential upside of 10.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $89.41 represents a 20.8% premium to SYF’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $103 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 39.2%.