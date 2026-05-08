Do Wall Street Analysts Like Constellation Energy Stock?

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, produces and sells energy products and services. With a market cap of $97.5 billion, the company generates and distributes nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar energy solutions serving homes, institutional customers, public sectors, community aggregations, and businesses.

Shares of this nuclear-heavy giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CEG has gained 16.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 30.3%. In 2026, CEG stock is down 10.4%, compared to the SPX’s 7.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CEG’s outperformance is apparent compared to the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.8% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 5.7% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 24, CEG shares closed up by 6.4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS declined 5.7% from the year-ago quarter to $2.30. The company’s revenue stood at $6.1 billion, up 12.9% year over year.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect CEG’s EPS to grow 24.5% to $11.69 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering CEG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 7, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a “Buy” rating on CEG and set a price target of $386, implying a potential upside of 24% from current levels.

The mean price target of $377.53 represents a 21.3% premium to CEG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $462 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 48.4%.