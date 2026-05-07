Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Aerospace Stock?

With a market cap of $319.1 billion , GE Aerospace ( GE ) is a global aerospace company that designs and manufactures commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power systems, and aviation technologies. It operates through its Commercial Engines & Services and Defense & Propulsion Technologies segments, serving customers across the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Shares of the Evendale, Ohio-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GE stock has surged 47.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.9% . However, on a YTD basis, shares of the company are up marginally, lagging behind SPX’s 7.7% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the engine maker have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 30.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of GE Aerospace fell 5.6% on Apr. 21 after the company warned of a tougher operating environment driven by elevated oil prices, fuel supply constraints, and slower global economic growth, while also lowering its forecast for flight departures growth to flat to low-single digits from an earlier mid-single-digit expectation. Investors were concerned that airlines could scale back maintenance work, delay engine shipments, and reduce spending if conditions weaken, even though GE maintained its 2026 adjusted profit outlook of $7.10 per share to $7.40 per share.

The decline came despite GE reporting strong Q1 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, beating analysts’ estimates, as markets focused more on the cautious outlook and risks tied to the aviation sector.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GE Aerospace’s EPS to grow 17.1% year-over-year to $7.46. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” two “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 26, Jefferies cut its price target for GE Aerospace to $365 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $353.20 represents a 15.8% premium to GE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $405 suggests a 32.8% potential upside.