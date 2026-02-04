Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like PACCAR Stock?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Paccar Inc_ branded truck-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock
Paccar Inc_ branded truck-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock

PACCAR Inc (PCAR), based in Bellevue, Washington, focuses on designing and building light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks through brands like Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF. It further offers parts, financing options, and specialized engines. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion

Improving sentiments have given a boost to PCAR’s stock. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock has gained 17.2%, and it is up 16.8% year-to-date (YTD). It climbed to reach a 52-week high of $128.42 on Feb. 3, and is only down slightly from that level. 

The S&P 500 index ($SPX) is up 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, indicating the stock has outperformed the broader market during this period. On a YTD basis, this outperformance is more pronounced, as the index is up only 1.1%. Next, we compare the stock’s performance with that of its sector. The State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has increased 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming PCAR, while it has rallied 8.9% YTD, underperforming the stock. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, PCAR reported better-than-expected Q4 and fiscal 2025 results, despite reporting a topline decline. The company’s quarterly sales and revenues declined 13.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $6.82 billion, exceeding the $6.66 billion analysts had expected. 

The sales decline was primarily attributable to PCAR’s truck segment, which is experiencing a setback due to a challenging North American freight market, changing emission policies, and the imposition of the Section 232 truck tariff, which created some short-term friction. However, the company’s parts and financial services businesses partially offset that decline. 

For the current quarter, Wall Street analysts expect PCAR’s EPS to decline 20.6% YOY to $1.16 on a diluted basis. However, EPS is expected to increase 10.6% annually to $5.54 for fiscal 2026, followed by a 24.4% improvement to $6.89 in fiscal 2027. 

Among the 19 Wall Street analysts covering PCAR’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and 12 “Holds.” The ratings configuration has become more bullish than two months ago, with seven “Strong Buy” ratings, up from six. 

www.barchart.com

Anticipating a recovery, analysts at JPMorgan upgraded PCAR’s stock from “Neutral” to “Overweight” in December. In January, JPMorgan analyst Tami Zakaria reaffirmed the “Overweight” rating and raised the price target from $133 to $142

PCAR’s mean price target of $119.34 indicates a 6.7% downside over current market prices. However, the Street-high price target of $150 implies a potential upside of 17.3%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PCAR 127.90 +3.29 +2.64%
Paccar Inc
XLI 168.94 +1.41 +0.84%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,917.81 -58.63 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot