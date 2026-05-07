Intercontinental Exchange Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $86.7 billion, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global provider of technology, data, and market infrastructure services for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities across multiple regions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology, offering solutions for trading, clearing, fixed income analytics, and digital mortgage workflows.
Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ICE stock has declined 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 30.9%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 4.7%, compared to the SPX's 7.7% gain.
Zooming in further, shares of the financial giant have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange rose 1.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results, including a 20% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $3 billion and an 80% jump in EPS to $2.48, while adjusted EPS rose 37% to $2.35. Investor sentiment was further supported by record operating income of $1.7 billion, a 56% operating margin, and particularly strong growth in the Exchanges segment, where revenues climbed 30% year over year, driven by a 46% surge in energy revenues and a 65% increase in financials revenues.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ICE's adjusted EPS to grow 17.4% to $8.16. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”
On May 4, BofA increased its price target on Intercontinental Exchange to $251 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.
The mean price target of $201.69 represents a premium of 31.4% to ICE's current levels. The Street-high price target of $251, implying a potential upside of 63.5% from the current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.