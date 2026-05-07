Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Intercontinental Exchange Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Intercontinental Exchange Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $86.7 billionIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global provider of technology, data, and market infrastructure services for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities across multiple regions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology, offering solutions for trading, clearing, fixed income analytics, and digital mortgage workflows.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ICE stock has declined 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 30.9%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 4.7%, compared to the SPX's 7.7% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of the financial giant have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange rose 1.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results, including a 20% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $3 billion and an 80% jump in EPS to $2.48, while adjusted EPS rose 37% to $2.35. Investor sentiment was further supported by record operating income of $1.7 billion, a 56% operating margin, and particularly strong growth in the Exchanges segment, where revenues climbed 30% year over year, driven by a 46% surge in energy revenues and a 65% increase in financials revenues. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ICE's adjusted EPS to grow 17.4% to $8.16. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On May 4, BofA increased its price target on Intercontinental Exchange to $251 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $201.69 represents a premium of 31.4% to ICE's current levels. The Street-high price target of $251, implying a potential upside of 63.5% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.24 -0.31 -0.60%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
ICE 155.82 -0.29 -0.19%
Intercontinental Exchange

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.