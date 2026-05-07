Intercontinental Exchange Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $86.7 billion , Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( ICE ) is a global provider of technology, data, and market infrastructure services for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities across multiple regions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology, offering solutions for trading, clearing, fixed income analytics, and digital mortgage workflows.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ICE stock has declined 12.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.9% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 4.7%, compared to the SPX's 7.7% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of the financial giant have lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 4.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange rose 1.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results, including a 20% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $3 billion and an 80% jump in EPS to $2.48, while adjusted EPS rose 37% to $2.35. Investor sentiment was further supported by record operating income of $1.7 billion, a 56% operating margin, and particularly strong growth in the Exchanges segment, where revenues climbed 30% year over year, driven by a 46% surge in energy revenues and a 65% increase in financials revenues.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ICE's adjusted EPS to grow 17.4% to $8.16. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

On May 4, BofA increased its price target on Intercontinental Exchange to $251 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $201.69 represents a premium of 31.4% to ICE's current levels. The Street-high price target of $251, implying a potential upside of 63.5% from the current price levels.