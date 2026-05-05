Ahead of AMD Earnings, Here Is What Barchart Options Data Shows for AMD Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is inching up ahead of the company’s Q1 financial release, scheduled to land on May 5 after market close.

Consensus is for the artificial intelligence (AI) chips specialist to post $1.06 in earnings per share (EPS), up 36% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD shares are heading into the Q1 print with a remarkable 180% gain ; yet, options traders seem to believe they will rip higher in the day ahead.

Where Options Data Suggests AMD Stock is Headed

According to Barchart , the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring May 8 sits at about 0.66x currently, signaling a bullish skew, with the upper price set at $377, indicating potential for a 7.38% rally through the end of this week.

AMD’s technicals also warrant the same. At the time of writing, the chipmaker is trading decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 70s, suggesting intense buying pressure.

Note that AMD stock has a history of closing May with a more than 7% gain on average, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term.

HSBC Downgrades AMD Shares Ahead of Q1 Earnings

HSBC’s senior analyst Frank Lee, however, doesn’t share the optimism of options traders on AMD shares heading into the Q1 earnings.

In his recent note to clients, Lee downgraded the chipmaker to “Neutral,” citing stretched valuation; after a meteoric run last month, the easy money has been made, and much of the near-term optimism is baked in already.

He also flagged concerns that limited foundry capacity at Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) would persist through the end of 2026, potentially capping AMD’s ability to positively surprise the market on volume.

Plus, Advanced Micro Devices doesn’t currently pay a dividend to incentivize ownership at the current elevated valuation multiple.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Advanced Micro Devices?

Investors should note that HSBC represents somewhat of a contrarian call on AMD stock though.