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Here's What to Expect From Kinder Morgan's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kinder Morgan Inc hq photo- by JHVEPhto via iStock
Kinder Morgan Inc hq photo- by JHVEPhto via iStock

With a market cap of $72.5 billion, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, operating approximately 78,000 miles of pipelines, 136 terminals, and more than 700 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible energy transportation and storage services, handling natural gas, petroleum products, renewable fuels, chemicals, and other commodities that support communities and businesses across the region. 

The Houston, Texas-based company is anticipated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect KMI to report an adjusted EPS of $0.31, a rise of 10.7% from $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the pipeline and terminal operator to post adjusted EPS of $1.49, up 14.6% from $1.30 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Kinder Morgan have increased 17.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.3% gain and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE27.7% return over the same time frame.

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Kinder Morgan reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.48 and $4.83 billion in revenue on Apr. 22, driven by stronger natural gas demand with volumes rising to 49,475 billion Btu/day. The results were supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, increased LNG demand, and rising power needs from data centers, alongside a bullish long-term outlook for U.S. gas demand reaching 150 Bcf/day by 2031. 

However, the stock fell marginally the next day as investors likely focused on weaker refined products volumes, which declined to 1,965 thousand barrels/day.

Analysts' consensus rating on Kinder Morgan stock is cautiously optimistic overall, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy" rating, and 12 give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target for KMI is $35.76, suggesting a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 54.11 +0.02 +0.04%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
KMI 33.29 +0.28 +0.85%
Kinder Morgan Inc
$SPX 7,353.76 -3.73 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index

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