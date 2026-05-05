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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Gen Digital Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.9 billion, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a global leader in cyber safety solutions dedicated to empowering digital freedom for individuals, families, and small businesses. Through its trusted portfolio of brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner, the company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity, identity protection, and online privacy services.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GEN stock has decreased 24.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 26.6%. In addition, shares of the company have declined 27.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 5.2% rise.

Looking closer, GEN stock has also lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK49.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of GEN soared 8.1% following its Q3 2026 results on Feb. 5, driven by strong financial performance from Gen Digital, including revenue of $1.24 billion (+26%) and adjusted EPS of $0.64 (+14%). The rally was supported by robust cash generation, with operating cash flow of $1.07 billion and free cash flow of $1.05 billion. Investor confidence was further lifted as the company raised its 2026 guidance to $4.96 billion - $4.98 billion in revenue and $2.54 - $2.56 in EPS, alongside solid Q4 outlook expectations.

For the fiscal year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect GEN's EPS to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $2.29. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buys” and six “Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 13, RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg cut the price target on Gen Digital to $22 and maintained a “Sector Perform” rating.

The mean price target of $30.25 represents a 54.1% premium to GEN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $46 suggests a 134.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEN 19.53 -0.10 -0.51%
Gen Digital Inc
$SPX 7,200.75 -29.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 163.95 +1.90 +1.17%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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