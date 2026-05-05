Do Wall Street Analysts Like Gen Digital Stock?

Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.9 billion , Gen Digital Inc. ( GEN ) is a global leader in cyber safety solutions dedicated to empowering digital freedom for individuals, families, and small businesses. Through its trusted portfolio of brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner, the company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity, identity protection, and online privacy services.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GEN stock has decreased 24.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 26.6% . In addition, shares of the company have declined 27.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 5.2% rise.

Looking closer, GEN stock has also lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 49.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of GEN soared 8.1% following its Q3 2026 results on Feb. 5, driven by strong financial performance from Gen Digital, including revenue of $1.24 billion (+26%) and adjusted EPS of $0.64 (+14%). The rally was supported by robust cash generation, with operating cash flow of $1.07 billion and free cash flow of $1.05 billion. Investor confidence was further lifted as the company raised its 2026 guidance to $4.96 billion - $4.98 billion in revenue and $2.54 - $2.56 in EPS, alongside solid Q4 outlook expectations.

For the fiscal year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect GEN's EPS to grow 13.9% year-over-year to $2.29. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buys” and six “Hold” ratings.

On Apr. 13, RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg cut the price target on Gen Digital to $22 and maintained a “Sector Perform” rating.

The mean price target of $30.25 represents a 54.1% premium to GEN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $46 suggests a 134.3% potential upside.