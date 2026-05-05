Super Micro Computer Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $16.2 billion , the company provides liquid- and air-cooled AI servers for training and inference with integrated graphics processing units (GPUs) or PCIe-based architectures, as well as other products.

SMCI shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 17.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 26.6% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 4.6%, lagging behind the SPX’s 5.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 49.6% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 12.6% and has rallied the stock.

On Apr. 23, SMCI stock tanked 8.3% following reports that the company lost a significant contract with Oracle, valued at between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion. According to Bluefin’s research, Oracle canceled an order for 300 to 400 Nvidia GB300 NVL72 server racks. This failed deal, combined with investigations by the U.S. Justice Department into an alleged scheme to smuggle restricted AI GPUs into China, led to a decline in consumer confidence in the company.

For the current year, which ends in June, analysts expect SMCI’s EPS to rise 10.5% to $1.90 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing it twice.

Among the 19 analysts covering SMCI stock, the consensus is a “Hold. ” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 16, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a “Hold” rating for SMCI stock and lowered its price target from $40 to $28.

SMCI’s mean price target of $33.33 indicates a premium of 19.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $60 suggests a robust 114.9% upside potential from current price levels.