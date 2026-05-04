The British Pound Is a Buy Now Over the U.S. Dollar as Iran War Continues

September British pound (B6U26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the September British pound futures that prices are trending higher and last Friday hit a nearly three-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the U.S.-U.K. relations are on solid footing and that favors the pound over the greenback ($DXY). The U.K. economy is stable and so is the U.K. government. Meantime, the U.S. is in a major war that has the possibility of turning into a quagmire. That’s bearish for the greenback.

A move in the September British pound above chart resistance at 1.3600 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.3900, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at last week’s low of 1.3450.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):