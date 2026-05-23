Ahead of a Major China Boeing Deal, Trump Invested Up to $5 Million in Boeing Stock

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A filing with the Office of Government Ethics showed that President Donald Trump has spent at least $220 million in stock and bond purchases during the first quarter. The disclosure also revealed that the U.S. President bought shares of aircraft maker Boeing Company (BA), with the purchase amount in the $1 million-$5 million range (this type of disclosure form typically allows government officials to disclose a range rather than a particular figure).

This disclosure came in the week the President visited China. After the visit, China’s Commerce Ministry announced that the nation would purchase 200 Boeing aircraft and work with the U.S. to reduce tariffs. The Boeing deal was one of the most significant outcomes of the visit.

The company’s aircraft have been subject to a sales freeze in the second-largest aviation market. Since 2018, Boeing has delivered only 49 jets to China, mostly freighters, which is a small share compared with its sales of more than 1,000 Boeing jets to Chinese customers in the ten years prior. Hence, this deal falling through is significant for Boeing, which is standing on its recovery path.

About Boeing Stock

Leading global aerospace company Boeing’s core operations center on building and supporting twin‑aisle and single‑aisle commercial jets such as the 737, 787, and 777 families, which together account for a large share of the global commercial fleet.

Beyond commercial aviation, the company develops and integrates tactical and strategic defense systems, satellites, launch vehicles, and advanced information‑systems solutions for U.S. and allied governments. Boeing is based in Arlington, Virginia, and has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion.

In recent years, Boeing has faced significant setbacks, including production‑line disruptions and safety‑related groundings, which prompted a broad‑based recovery plan. Under CEO Kelly Ortberg, the company has tightened its safety‑oversight framework and restructured decision‑making layers.

However, investors have remained cautious about Boeing’s operational and safety‑related risks. The stock’s 7.67% gains over the past 52 weeks indicate a recovery in progress. This year, Boeing’s shares are up marginally 0.88%. The stock reached a 52-week high of $254.35 on Jan. 27, but is down 14% from that level.

Boeing’s forward-adjusted price-to-sales ratio of 1.79x is slightly lower than the industry average of 1.83x.

Boeing’s Q1 Earnings Show Recovery Gaining Traction

For the first quarter of 2026, Boeing’s revenue increased 14% year-over-year (YOY) to $22.22 billion, which is higher than the $21.46 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. The company’s growth reflects higher commercial delivery volumes, favorable order timing, and improved operational performance, indicating a robust recovery.

At the end of the first quarter, Boeing had cash and investments in marketable securities of $20.90 billion, down from $29.40 billion at the end of Q4 2025. This reflected debt repayments and free cash flow usage in the quarter. The company’s consolidated debt also reduced from $54.10 billion to $47.20 billion over the same period.

Boeing’s quarterly core loss per share reduced from $0.49 in Q1 2025 to $0.20 in Q1 2026. This was better than the $0.95 per-share loss that Street analysts had expected. At the end of Q1, Boeing had a record total backlog of $694.71 billion, including over 6,100 commercial airplanes.

For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect Boeing to report a $0.15 loss per share, reflecting a 98.6% YOY improvement, followed by a considerable growth to an EPS of $4.06 in the next year.

What Do Analysts Think About Boeing’s Stock?

Recently, analysts at Citi raised Boeing’s price target from $256 to $260, while reiterating a “Buy” rating on the stock. Citi analysts see the aerospace sell-off as an opportunistic buying window for Boeing stock for investors willing to be patient, with the 737 running at 42 per month and consolidated debt decreasing.

Last month, Tigress Financial analysts reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target from $290 to $295. The analysts see the company offering a “compelling upside opportunity” due to growing demand for air travel, an all‑time‑high order backlog, and the continued expansion of Boeing’s space, defense, and cybersecurity businesses.

Wells Fargo analysts also initiated coverage of Boeing’s stock with an “Overweight” rating and a $250 price target. The firm noted that Boeing could experience a strong rebound in free cash flow as production stabilizes, with further upside driven by increased 737 MAX and 787 output.

Boeing is gaining praise on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 29 analysts rating the stock, a majority of 21 analysts have given it a “Strong Buy,” three a “Moderate Buy,” four a “Hold,” and one a “Strong Sell.” The consensus price target of $269.54 represents a 23.1% upside from current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $305 implies a 39.3% upside.