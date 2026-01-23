Australia Has a Stable Government and a Solid Economy. That Creates 1 Key Trade You Can Make Here.

March Australian dollar (A6H26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Australian dollar futures that prices are trending higher and have just hit a 15-month high. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish mode as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, Australia is a raw-commodity-rich nation, with a stable government, whose economy is being bolstered by solid global demand for raw commodities.

A move in the March Aussie dollar futures above chart resistance .6850 would give the more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7100 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .6735.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):