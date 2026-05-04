Oil Shock + Hawkish Fed = Major EUR/USD Downside? Don't Miss These Trading Opportunities

Pressure is mounting on EUR/USD as traders weigh two macro factors that could favor further downside in May. Ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy risk back to the center of global markets, with higher oil prices raising concerns for European growth and capital flows. At the same time, expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve under incoming Chair Kevin Warsh have bolstered the dollar, particularly as markets price in the prospect of rates staying higher for longer. Together, these themes have reinforced a bearish outlook on EUR/USD, with many traders watching whether momentum can extend if these risks deepen.

For traders, being bearish on EUR/USD is also, in many ways, a bullish view on the US dollar, given the pair's heavy weighting in the US Dollar Index. That relationship often makes EUR/USD a macro expression of broader dollar strength, not just a view on Europe. It also opens participation beyond the spot pair itself, with traders looking at dollar-linked assets, euro crosses, rate products, commodities, and indices tied to USD or EUR flows. Whether viewed from a macro or a tactical perspective, the focus remains on how geopolitical risk and central bank policy could shape the next major move.

Technical Picture

Source: Barchart

A reminder to spot forex and futures traders: the ^EURUSD spot rate and the June Euro futures contract (symbol: 6E, specifically 6EM6 for June 2026) are extremely closely correlated. They move in tandem because futures prices are driven by the spot price, adjusted for interest rate differentials and time to expiration.

As of late May 2026, the weekly chart for ^EURUSD continues to reflect a broad, complex, and persistent sideways range (red box) that has dominated price action since June 2025. While the pair experienced a strong rally in early 2025, it has been consolidating between roughly 1.14 and 1.1950–1.20 for over nine months, with the overall technical picture showing signs of weakening momentum. The sideways action after the 2025 rally has allowed the up-sloping 50-week simple moving average (SMA) to catch up to the price. The initial reaction was a minor rally, but it ran into resistance at 1.1800. The question now is: can the bears break the 1.14 support level?

Seasonal Pattern

Source: Moore Research Center, Inc. (MRCI)

The June futures contract usually puts in a seasonal high (blue line) near the end of August. That pattern held until the end of November, when the contract put in its first seasonal low. And prices rallied to retest the old seasonal high, only to fail. Since the January 2026 retest, prices have dropped significantly, retesting the November lows and trading temporarily lower—the recent rally to mid-April highs found supply just before the upcoming seasonal sell window.

The timing of this rally aligns with MRCI's extensive research and its seasonal sell window. The results showed that the Euro currency has closed lower on May 22 than on May 04 in 12 of the past 15 years, for an 80% occurrence rate. The trade typically lasted 19 calendar days. Over these 15 years of research, hypothetical trading showed a net profit per future contract of $1,685—another noteworthy fact: 5 of the 15 years had no daily closing drawdown.

Source: MRCI

As a crucial reminder , while seasonal patterns can provide valuable insights, they should not be the basis for trading decisions. Traders must consider technical and fundamental indicators, risk management strategies, and market conditions to make informed, balanced trading decisions.

Key Assets to Trade the Euro Currency:

Currency Pairs (Forex): Selling the ^EUR/USD pair (going short) is the most direct way to play this trend, betting that the euro weakens against the dollar.

Selling the ^EUR/USD pair (going short) is the most direct way to play this trend, betting that the euro weakens against the dollar. Currency ETFs: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) : Shorting this ETF allows investors to profit from a declining Euro. USD ETFs: Utilizing ETFs that track the dollar index, such as the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP).

Fixed Income & Safe Havens: US Treasuries: Investing in US government bonds, often seen as a haven when the dollar strengthens. Cash (USD): Simply holding US dollars to gain from the strengthening relative to the euro.

Derivatives: Forex Futures & Options: Trading Euro futures on exchanges like the CME to take advantage of price movements in the EUR/USD pair. Standard lot contract (E6), the micro lot contract (MF). Options on futures contracts. The US dollar index (DX).

Equities: Buying shares in US-based companies that are expected to benefit from a stronger domestic currency (e.g., importers).

In Closing…

With geopolitical risk, shifting Fed expectations, weakening technical structure, and seasonal pressure all leaning against the euro, the bearish case for EUR/USD continues to draw attention. But the opportunity extends beyond a single currency pair. Because a short EUR/USD is also a bullish view on the dollar, given its heavy influence on the US Dollar Index, traders can express the same macro theme through the euro itself or through dollar-focused instruments, creating more ways to participate depending on strategy and risk preferences. Whether using spot forex, Euro futures, dollar index products, or related assets tied to USD strength, the setup offers multiple paths to trade one core idea rather than relying on a single market.