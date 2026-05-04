Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Citigroup Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Valued at a market capitalization of $218.5 billion, Citigroup Inc. (C) is a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York, operating across more than 180 countries. It provides a wide range of banking, investment, and financial solutions to individuals, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company’s scale and international presence make it a key player in global finance.

Over the past year, Citigroup has delivered a standout performance, with its stock surging 87%, and it has continued to build on that momentum with a 9.2% gain in 2026 so far. This rally comfortably outpaces the broader market, as the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29% over the same 52-week period and 5.6% year-to-date.

The outperformance becomes even more striking within its own sector, as the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is up 6.5% over the past 52 weeks but has dipped 5.2% this year.

Shares of Citigroup rose 3.1% on Apr. 14, after the company reported a strong Q1 2026 earnings, highlighted by an EPS beat of $3.06 versus expectations of $2.63. Its revenue of $24.6 billion was up 14% year over year, supported by double-digit growth across most core segments.

The growth was broad-based, with four out of five core businesses posting double-digit gains. The high-margin Services segment stood out with a 17% revenue increase, while the Markets division delivered a standout quarter, with revenue surpassing $7 billion amid strong trading activity, especially in equities and fixed income. The quarter highlighted Citi’s accelerating earnings power and successful execution of its transformation strategy

For the current year, Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup’s EPS to grow 33.8% year over year to $10.66 on a diluted basis. Moreover, the company has exceeded the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 25 Wall Street analysts covering Citigroup’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

The ratings configuration is more bullish than it was two months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On May 1, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Vivek Juneja reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Citigroup and raised the stock’s price target from $131 to $135.5, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook.

Citigroup’s mean price target of $141.31 indicates a 10.9% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $162 implies a potential upside of 27.1%.