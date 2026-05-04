Alphabet Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of around $4.6 trillion, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a global technology conglomerate and the parent company of Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 as part of a corporate restructuring, it operates across diverse segments, including Google Services (search, advertising, Chrome, YouTube, and more), Google Cloud (cloud infrastructure and AI), and Other Bets (emerging technologies and ventures).

Shares of this tech giant have delivered a standout performance over the past year, significantly outpacing the broader market. GOOG has gained 135.4% over this time frame, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29%. In 2026, GOOG surged 22.1%, compared to SPX’s 5.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GOOG has also surpassed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 21.7% over the past year and has dipped marginally on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 29, Alphabet released its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares popped 10% in the next trading session. It delivered an exceptionally strong Q1 2026, with broad-based growth across its core businesses and a clear acceleration in AI-driven momentum. Revenue climbed to roughly $109.90 billion, up about 22% year-over-year, while EPS surged to around $5.11, comfortably beating expectations and reflecting significant operating leverage.

The standout performer was Google Cloud, which grew an impressive 63.4% to $20.03 billion, fueled by surging demand for AI infrastructure, data analytics, and enterprise workloads. Importantly, the segment continued to expand margins, reinforcing its transition into a major profit driver. In addition, Alphabet announced a 5% increase in its dividend, raising the quarterly payout to $0.22 per share, further underscoring its strong cash flow profile.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GOOG’s EPS to grow 18.2% to $12.78 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 55 analysts covering GOOG, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 46 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is bearish compared to one month ago, when there were 47 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On May 1, Stifel Financial analyst Mark Kelley raised his price target on Alphabet to $420 from $387 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, citing strong underlying momentum. The upgrade was driven by Google Cloud’s standout 63% year-over-year growth, well above expectations, along with improving trends in Search and other revenue streams. The analyst views Alphabet as a top pick, positioning it as a key beneficiary of ongoing AI-driven growth.

The mean price target of $407.23 represents a 11.5% premium to GOOG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $470 suggests a notable upside potential of 22.6%.