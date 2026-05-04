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Interactive Brokers Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $136.5 billion and executes, clears, and settles trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and more.

Shares of the company have rallied the broader market over the past year and in 2026. IBKR stock has surged 84.6% over the past 52 weeks and 25.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29% over the past year and risen 5.6% in 2026.  

Narrowing the focus, IBKR has also outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which rose 6.5% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 5.2% this year.  

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On Apr. 21, IBKR stock declined 2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 19.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.7 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.60, also in line with Wall Street estimates.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect IBKR’s EPS to increase 12.3% year over year to $2.46. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.   

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and two “Hold” ratings.   

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.  

On Apr. 2, Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintained a “Buy” rating for IBKR stock and set a price target of $89.

IBKR’s mean price target of $88.12 indicates a premium of 9.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $98 suggests a robust 21.8% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBKR 80.82 +0.36 +0.45%
Interactive Brokers
XLF 51.72 -0.20 -0.39%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,230.12 +21.11 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index

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