Soybean Meal Is a Value-Buying Opportunity, And These Prices Highlight a Swing Trade Here

July soybean meal (ZMN26) futures present a “swing-trade” buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July soybean meal futures that prices are in a choppy up-trending channel and prices are now near the bottom of the channel, where solid technical trendline support lies just below. Technical odds favor that trendline support holding and then prices drifting back into upper boundary of the channel. This is a “swing trading” opportunity, whereby a market appears trapped between readily identifiable support and resistance lines on the chart.

Fundamentally, the U.S. soybean crush remains strong, suggesting domestic demand for meal. Rallying corn (ZCN26) and wheat (ZWN26) prices recently also suggest meal is now a value-buying opportunity.

A move in July soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $322.00 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $342.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at last week’s low of $315.70.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):