Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PPL Corporation Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PPL Corp logo on website-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
PPL Corp logo on website-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a Pennsylvania-based regulated utility company that primarily generates revenue from electricity transmission and distribution. With a market capitalization of $26.8 billion, the company serves millions of customers through its utility operations in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island.

Shares of this leading utility company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PPL has gained 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 15.4%. In 2026, however, PPL’s stock is up 1.4%, surpassing SPX’s 1.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, PPL has lagged behind the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which has gained about 10.5% over the past year.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, PPL shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.48 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.46. The company’s revenue was $2.24 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $2.17 billion forecast. PPL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.78 to $1.84.

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect PPL’s EPS to grow 7.7% to $1.82 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on other two quarters.

The consensus rating among the 16 analysts covering PPL stock is a “Moderate Buy” overall. That’s based on ten “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This consensus is slightly more bullish than two months ago, when seven analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” for the stock.

On Jan. 22, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella reaffirmed his “Equal-Weight” rating on PPL Corporation while cutting the price target from $40 to $37, a 7.5% reduction, reflecting a more cautious outlook on the stock’s near-term valuation.

PPL's mean price target of $40 represents a premium of 12.7% from the prevailing price levels. The Street-high price target of $44 suggests an upside potential of 23.9%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.24 +0.62 +1.45%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,917.81 -58.63 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index
PPL 35.50 -0.32 -0.89%
PPL Corp

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot