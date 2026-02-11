Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Akamai Technologies Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) engages in the provision of security, delivery, and cloud computing solutions in the United States and internationally. With a market cap. of $13.6 billion, it offers security solutions that include web application and application programming interface (API) protection.

Shares of Akamai Technologies have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AKAM stock has declined 6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 14.3%. However, shares of the company are up 9.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.3% gain.

Narrowing the focus, AKAM stock has also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which has increased 20.5% over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Akamai jumped 14.7% following its strong Q3 2025 results on Nov. 6, highlighted by revenue of $1.06 billion (up 5% year-over-year) and GAAP EPS of $0.97 (up 155% year-over-year), reflecting sharp margin expansion and operating leverage. Investors were especially encouraged by accelerating growth in Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue, which rose 39% to $81 million, alongside solid performance in security revenue of $568 million, up 10% year-over-year. 

The rally was further fueled by upbeat guidance, with Akamai projecting full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of $6.93 - $7.13 and continued margin strength, as well as strategic optimism around the launch of its NVIDIA-powered Akamai Inference Cloud for AI at the edge.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect AKAM's EPS to rise marginally year-over-year to $4.56. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

AKAM has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 16, Citi analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a “Hold” rating on Akamai stock and set a price target of $103.

The mean price target of $100.70 represents a premium of 6.7% to AKAM's current levels. The Street-high price target of $134 implies a potential upside of 41.9% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,947.40 +5.59 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 143.16 +0.61 +0.43%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
AKAM 94.53 +0.13 +0.14%
Akamai Technologies

Most Popular News

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 1
Microsoft is Bouncing Back from Its Post-Earnings Price Crash, But Watch This Before You Buy MSFT Stock
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 2
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted With U.S. Retail Sales Data in Focus
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock 4
As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot