Do Wall Street Analysts Like Robinhood Markets Stock?

With a market cap of $64.1 billion , Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD ) operates a digital platform enabling users to invest in stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and other assets with features like fractional trading, recurring investments, and retirement accounts. It also offers education tools, cash and spending products, credit cards, and a global digital currency marketplace.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HOOD stock has surged 48.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 28.4%. However, shares of the company are down 35.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.5% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the payment processing company have outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 6.9% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Robinhood Markets tumbled 13.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28, with weaker-than-expected profit of $346 million ($0.38 per share) and transaction-based revenue of $623 million. The miss was driven by weaker take rates in options and crypto trading, alongside a sharp 47% drop in crypto revenue to $134 million, reflecting subdued volumes and continued weakness in the crypto market.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Robinhood Markets’ EPS to decline 5.4% year-over-year to $1.94. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Apr 29, Needham cut its price target on Robinhood Markets to $85 while maintaining a “Buy" rating.

The mean price target of $105.91 represents a 44.4% premium to HOOD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $165 suggests a 124.9% potential upside.