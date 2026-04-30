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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Kraft Heinz Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kraft Heinz Co ketchup by- Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Kraft Heinz Co ketchup by- Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $26.6 billion, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company boasts a portfolio of iconic brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Philadelphia, and Oscar Mayer. 

This food and beverage company has notably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of KHC have declined 22.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 28.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 7.2%, compared to SPX’s 4.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, KHC has also lagged the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which decreased 4.2% over the past 52 weeks and gained 6% on a YTD basis.  

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On Feb. 12, KHC shares fell 2.7% after the company reported mixed Q4 2025 results. Its net sales declined 3.4% year-over-year to $6.4 billion, falling short of analyst expectations. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.67, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.61. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KHC’s EPS to decline 21.5% year over year to $2.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold,” which is based on one “Strong Buy,” 16 “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and three "Strong Sell” ratings.  

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The configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a "Strong Sell” rating.    

On Apr. 23, Morgan Stanley (MS) maintained an “Underweight” rating on KHC and lowered its price target to $22.  

The mean price target of $23.42 suggests a 3.9% premium to its current levels, while its Street-high price target of $30 suggests a 33.1% potential upside from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,162.85 +26.90 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
MS 188.82 +2.74 +1.47%
Morgan Stanley
KHC 22.57 +0.15 +0.67%
Kraft Heinz Company
FTXG 22.52 +0.32 +1.42%
Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

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