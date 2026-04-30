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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Huntington Bancshares Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock
Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. With a market cap of $33.7 billion, the company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of this regional bank holding company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HBAN has gained 11.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 28.3%. In 2026, HBAN stock is down 6%, compared to the SPX’s 4.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HBAN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 30.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 4.7% gains on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 23, HBAN shares rose slightly after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.37 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.36. The company’s revenue net of interest expense was $2.6 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HBAN’s EPS to grow 8.1% to $1.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering HBAN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall, consisting 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Ryan Nash from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) maintained a “Buy” rating on HBAN with a price target of $20, implying a potential upside of 22.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $19.60 represents a 20.2% premium to HBAN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $22.50 suggests a notable upside potential of 38%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HBAN 16.62 +0.31 +1.90%
Huntington Bancshares Inc
$SPX 7,133.39 -2.56 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
GS 915.94 +10.34 +1.14%
Goldman Sachs Group
IAT 58.27 +0.51 +0.88%
US Regional Banks Ishares ETF

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