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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on United Airlines Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock
United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) provides air transportation services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.8 billion and transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. The company also offers ground handling, flight academy, non-travel redemptions for frequent flyer awards, and maintenance services for third parties. 

UAL shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have lagged behind in 2026. UAL stock has grown 28.6% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 20.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 28.3% over the past year and risen 4.2% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, UAL has underperformed the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI30.4% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 9.6% decrease this year. 

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On Apr. 27, UAL stock declined by more than 1% after President Trump canceled planned negotiations with Iran in Pakistan. The President has given Iran a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, which includes postponing nuclear negotiations.  Despite that, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to the U.S., and WTI crude oil prices have gone up by more than 2%, threatening to deepen the global energy crisis. Airline operators have been victims of the war in Iran, as higher fuel costs directly impact corporate profits, and a cut-off in the oil supply chain rarely benefits their profit margins.   

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect UAL’s EPS to fall 11.8% to $6.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

UAL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 21 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.” 

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months. 

On Apr. 27, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a “Buy” rating for UAL stock and lowered its price target from $118 to $112. 

UAL’s mean price target of $129.17 indicates a modest premium of 45.8% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $156 suggests a notable 76% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UAL 89.94 +1.32 +1.49%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
XLI 171.39 +1.46 +0.86%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,135.95 -2.85 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index

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