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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Cognizant Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp_ Plano, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $26.2 billion, the company operates through Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, Communications, Media and Technology segments. 

CTSH shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 25.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX28.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has climbed nearly 2.8%, lagging behind the SPX’s 4.2% rise as well. 

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has risen 52.2% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 10.5% and has rallied the stock. 

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CTSH shares declined marginally in the last trading session following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.40, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. For the current quarter ending in June, Cognizant expects revenue in the range of $5.45 billion to $5.52 billion. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CTSH’s EPS to rise 7.1% to $5.65 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 27 analysts covering CTSH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 16 “Holds.”  

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The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months. 

On Apr. 28, JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an “Overweight” rating for CTSH and lowered its price target from $92 to $74. 

CTSH’s mean price target of $80.59 indicates a premium of 47.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $107 suggests a robust 95.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,135.95 -2.85 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.11 +1.26 +0.80%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CTSH 54.70 -0.42 -0.76%
Cognizant Tech Sol

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